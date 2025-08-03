Short Interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expands By 74,745.8%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,990,000 shares, agrowthof74,745.8% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Currently,1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently,1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

