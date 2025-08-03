Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Grows By 6,352.7%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,950,000 shares, agrowthof6,352.7% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

