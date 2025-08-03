Short Interest in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expands By 22,692.5%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,040,000 shares, anincreaseof22,692.5% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Approximately18.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately18.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,713.13. The trade was a 33.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,185,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 1,889,829 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,914,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 701,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 679,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

