Short Interest in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Increases By 28,550.8%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 28,550.8% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Udemy Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hugo Sarrazin acquired 22,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $156,822.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,777.80. This represents a 91.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,580 shares of company stock worth $330,894. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

