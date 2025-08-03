Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) Increases By 8,066.7%

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 343,000 shares, agrowthof8,066.7% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently,1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently,1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 583,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 109,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $664.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on UFCS

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.