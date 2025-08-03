Short Interest in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) Expands By 26,028.6%

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 182,900 shares, agrowthof26,028.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Uxin Price Performance

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.67 on Friday. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 498.99%. The company had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uxin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uxin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.