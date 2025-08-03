Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Head-To-Head Survey

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexxen International and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.74 $35.44 million $0.51 19.65 Siyata Mobile $11.63 million 2.85 -$25.27 million ($1,211.40) 0.00

This table compares Nexxen International and Siyata Mobile”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23% Siyata Mobile -224.04% -354.32% -109.31%

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Siyata Mobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

