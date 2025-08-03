Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Innodata are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking, content-sharing or messaging platforms (for example, Facebook/Meta, Twitter/X or Snapchat). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to user-growth metrics, advertising revenue potential and data-driven monetization strategies that underpin the companies’ valuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,323,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,597. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,381. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 5,617,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $15.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.45. 435,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,806. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.01. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,162.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

INOD traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Innodata has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Featured Articles