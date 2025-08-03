Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 182,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 229,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a market cap of C$14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

