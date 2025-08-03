South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Critical Survey

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

South32 has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South32 and Skeena Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.48 billion 1.54 -$203.00 million N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($1.15) -12.50

Skeena Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -77.48% -34.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for South32 and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 5 0 0 1.83 Skeena Resources 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

Skeena Resources beats South32 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

