S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $620.00 at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $610.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1%

SPGI opened at $544.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.15. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $558.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

