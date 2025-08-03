SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,106 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

