SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 120.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,203 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,734,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

