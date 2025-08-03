Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $173.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SFM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,633 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 150.7% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.