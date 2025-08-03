STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Up 2,509.1% in July

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, anincreaseof2,509.1% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2486 per share. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.