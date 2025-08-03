Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of SF opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.78.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

