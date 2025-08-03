Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,593.46. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

STOK opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.