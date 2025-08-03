Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $19.52 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.30.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

