Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

