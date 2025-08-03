Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – August 1st

NVIDIA, Figma, and AppLovin are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or games—over the internet on a subscription or ad-supported basis. Investors often view these stocks as growth-oriented plays, since their revenue scales with subscriber counts and viewing time rather than physical distribution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $173.66. The company had a trading volume of 163,667,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,513,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

FIG traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,532,179 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a PE ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.65. Figma has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded down $11.23 on Friday, reaching $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.13. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

