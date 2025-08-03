Summit Insights Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

