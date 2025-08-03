SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 125,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

