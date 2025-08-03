Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $133.32 million for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

