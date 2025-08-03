Susquehanna Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $95.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIMO. Citigroup raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 636,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $15,006,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,737 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 228,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.