T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, anincreaseof1,146.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 344.4%

About T2 Biosystems

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

