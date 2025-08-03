Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,960,000 shares, anincreaseof2,952.8% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $564.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a negative net margin of 1,201.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

