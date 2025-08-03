TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.1%

IBP opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $259.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

