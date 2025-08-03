TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 993,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ACHC opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.