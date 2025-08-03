TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,582 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 27,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,951. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

