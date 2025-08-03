TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 211.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $196.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

