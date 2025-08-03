Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Huntington Bancshares, and AT&T are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide voice, data and broadband communication services—such as fixed-line, wireless, cable and internet providers. They offer investors exposure to a capital-intensive sector with recurring subscription revenues, often accompanied by relatively stable dividend payouts. Performance in this space can hinge on factors like regulatory shifts, technological upgrades (for example, the rollout of 5G) and evolving consumer demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,261,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,828,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $306.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $8.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.27. 19,899,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,158. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $19.74 on Thursday, reaching $415.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,872. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.00. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,553,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,046. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $31.62 on Thursday, hitting $945.86. 1,196,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.04.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 25,402,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,440,244. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,799,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,873,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. AT&T has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

