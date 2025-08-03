Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 115.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

