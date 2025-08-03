Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $32,087.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,927.88. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tenable by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Tenable by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

