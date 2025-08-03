Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 910,600 shares, agrowthof7,958.4% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop Hldgs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tile Shop Hldgs during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in the fourth quarter valued at $5,136,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 11,227,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 783,429 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Hldgs Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.32 on Friday. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $282.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.16 and a beta of 0.94.

About Tile Shop Hldgs

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

