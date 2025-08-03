Top Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Norfolk Southern, Deere & Company, and Bloom Energy are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation of crops, the rearing of livestock, and the production of farm inputs such as equipment, seeds, fertilizers and agrochemicals. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the global food and commodities supply chain, which is influenced by factors like weather patterns, commodity prices and agricultural policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.11. 1,601,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,143. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $288.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $14.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $522.07. 781,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.87. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 10,297,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.65 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

