Top Airline Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

American Airlines Group, RTX, Joby Aviation, United Airlines, and Zscaler are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,056,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,115,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. RTX has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $158.79.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 9,655,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,750,895. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 1,706,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,944. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.89. 431,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,238. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.91 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.88.

