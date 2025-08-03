Top Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, and Mastercard are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $570.92. 24,699,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,514,328. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 71,715,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,265,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded up $17.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $576.39. 1,658,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $439.59 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Further Reading