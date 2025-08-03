Top Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – July 31st

Exxon Mobil, Bloom Energy, NuScale Power, Linde, and Shell are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $112.20. 5,901,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 8,384,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -762.45 and a beta of 3.22. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 5,929,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329,941. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.70. The stock had a trading volume of 630,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.12 and its 200 day moving average is $457.06. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. 3,281,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,019. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Featured Articles