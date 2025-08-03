Top Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Chart Industries, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and AltC Acquisition are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy a middle ground between smaller, higher-growth but riskier firms and larger, more established blue-chip companies. Investors often favor them for their blend of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.09. 10,641,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,876. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 105,359,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,199,836. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.63. 22,211,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Featured Articles