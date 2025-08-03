Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or otherwise invest in quantum computing hardware, software, or related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and breakthroughs in quantum technology, which aims to solve complex problems far beyond the capabilities of classical computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.94. 14,933,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,041,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 35,788,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,117,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 27,936,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,188,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $20.56.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,942,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,866,807. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 653,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,848. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 300,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,029. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

