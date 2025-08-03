Top Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

PepsiCo, CocaCola, and Home Depot are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide water-related services and technologies, such as supply, treatment, distribution, and wastewater management. These firms include utilities, infrastructure developers, equipment manufacturers, and technology providers focused on water conservation and purification. Investing in water stocks gives investors exposure to a critical resource with stable, long-term demand driven by population growth, urbanization, and environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.92. 11,480,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. 16,961,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,234,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.62. 3,037,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.68. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

See Also