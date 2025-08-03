Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,000,000 shares, anincreaseof13,348.9% from the June 30th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

