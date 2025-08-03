TradeWell Securities LLC. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.6% of TradeWell Securities LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TradeWell Securities LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.