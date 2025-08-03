Trek Financial LLC Buys 3,218 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

