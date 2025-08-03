Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,470,000 shares, anincreaseof29,780.0% from the June 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently,24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,671.40. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This trade represents a 41.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $544,870. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -462.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

