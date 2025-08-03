Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,750,000 shares, anincreaseof39,277.3% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TWST opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.37. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $794,706 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after buying an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $7,584,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

