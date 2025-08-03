U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Update

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,900 shares, agrowthof817.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
U Power Stock Up 1.5%
UCAR stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. U Power has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.
About U Power
