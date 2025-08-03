UBS Group Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $110.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4%

AEP opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

