Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,450,000 shares, agrowthof1,296.9% from the June 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,465 shares in the company, valued at $584,928. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,645.70. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock valued at $399,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,272.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 444.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

