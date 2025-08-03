United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 8,232.3% in July

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,540,000 shares, agrowthof8,232.3% from the June 30th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

